MAURIOHOOHO, Con
Trevor Te Umu Whakapupu:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Saturday, 6th July 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Wini (nee Mclean). Loved brother of Rau Patmore. Dearly much loved uncle, grand-uncle and great-grand-uncle and Kor to his many nieces and nephews. Con will be lying in state at the Parawera Marae. Funeral will be held on Tuesday 9th July, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on July 8, 2019