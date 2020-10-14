Colleen SEMMENS

Death Notice

SEMMENS,
Colleen (nee Troughton):
Peacefully on 12 October 2020, at Te Aroha Community Hospital, after a short illness, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Morry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry & Karen, Jenny & Graeme, Innes & Mandy, Greg & Jannine, and Vicki and the late Fiona. Much loved by her 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the wonderful staff of Te Aroha Community Hospital for their love and care of Colleen. A service for Colleen will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Friday, 16 October 2020, at 12.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Morrinsville St John Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Semmens family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 14, 2020
