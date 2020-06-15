PORTEOUS, Colleen Anne
(nee Edwards):
On Friday 12th June 2020 peacefully at Matariki Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick. Cherished Mum of Keith (deceased); Glenn; Dianne and David Beanland. Nana of Thea, Cleo, Dale (deceased), Brett, Amy, Emma, Hayley; Lauren, Paige and Brock. Great-grandmother of 9.
God Bless.
Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Waikato and Matariki Hospitals. A Celebration of Colleen's Life will be held at Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton, on Thursday 18th June at 2.00pm. Correspondence to the Porteous family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on June 15, 2020