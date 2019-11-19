McDONALD, Colleen Mary:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 16th November 2019, aged 74. Colleen was a much loved wife of the late Michael, and a dearly loved mother to her three sons and daughters-in-law; Ian & Jayne, Robert & Kim, and Christopher & Karla. Colleen was a selfless grandma to Ch'aris, and Joshuah; Brynley, Nathan, and Anna; and Caleb. Colleen was also a very special "mum" and "grandmother" to Tania, Nicky, and Isa. All communications to the McDonald Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Colleen's life, to be held at Nawton Community Presbyterian Church, 61 Livingstone Avenue, Hamilton, on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019