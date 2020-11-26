MATTHEWS, Colleen Louise
(nee Williams):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 25th November 2020. Much loved mother of Marlene, David, and Jennie, grandma to Liana and Scott. Sister of Brian, Graeme and John . The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care our mum received over many years from the staff at San Michele. "Her smile will be dearly missed"
A Service for Colleen will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 28th November 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications please to the Matthews family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 26, 2020