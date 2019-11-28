LITTIN, Colleen Fay:
On Monday 25 November 2019, Colleen passed away peacefully at Awatere Rest Home, Hamilton, aged 81. Dearly loved wife of the late William. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Wayne (dec) and Lorraine (Aus), Ron and Rosemary, Chris Murrell, Belinda Hill nee Murrell, Robyn Littin (Aus), Veronica Littin, Jason and Marion. Awesome Nana to 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A service to remember and farewell Colleen will be held on Saturday 30 November 2019 at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook St, Hamilton, at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial in Kaitaia. All communications to the Littin and Murrell Families, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 28, 2019