HOUGHTON, Colleen
Frances (nee Kearins):
Born in Te Kuiti 1933, passed away 2 June 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce and loved mother of Paul and Julie, Phillip and Karen, Terry and Mary, Robbie and Barb. Loved Nana of Scott, Greer, Samuel, Kurt, Sarah, Andrew, Blake, Conor, Quinn, Jack and Grace, and cherished Great-Grandmother. A celebration of Colleen's life will be held at St George's Church, Te Kuiti, on Saturday 6 June at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Te Kuiti Cemetery. All communications to Houghton family, C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 4, 2020