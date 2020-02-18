DOBBS,
Colleen June (June):
Went peacefully and gently from our arms into the arms of Jesus, on 17 February 2020, at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by her family. In her 85th year. Deeply loved wife of the late Eric; honoured, cherished and treasured by her children Peter & Roselle, Jan, Ian & Sue, Brian & Andrea and Glenys, her 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, and her sisters Joy and the late Ellen.
The cost of great love
is great loss.
Mum's body is lying in state at her son's residence where memories and stories can be shared. A celebration of her life will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday 20th February, at GraceWay Church, 69 Grey St, Hamilton. All communications and flowers to James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. Phone 07 855 5541. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020