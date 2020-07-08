WISEMAN, Colin Edward:
Passed away at Thames Hospital with family at his side on Monday, 6th July 2020, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Berys for 67 years. Much loved father & father-in-law of Bruce & Louise. Treasured Grandfather to Katrina, Laurence, Robert, Joshua, and Great-Grandfather to 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at Thames Union Parish, cnr Pollen & Pahau Streets, Thames, on Monday, 13th July 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by the burial at The Hautapu Public Cemetery on Tuesday, 14th July 2020 at 1.00pm. All communications to The Wiseman Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from July 8 to July 11, 2020