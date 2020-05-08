Colin THOMAS

THOMAS, Colin Bruce (Col):
27.09.1967 - 08.05.2017
"Mate" - Gone too Soon
We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too.
We think of you in silence, we often speak your name.
Now all we have are memories, and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part.
God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts.
Forever loved by his Mum Diane, brother of Barry and Glenda, and adored Uncle to Zac, Elijah Noah and Alex.
Published in Waikato Times on May 8, 2020
