SUTHERLAND,

Colin Douglas:

Passed away 7th November 2019 at home surrounded by his garden at the good old age of 91 years. What a life he led. Absolutely beloved husband of the late Judy. Adored father and father-in-law of the late Lorene and late Rob, Judith, Robert & Barb, Sue & Norm. Beloved grandfather of Damion & Jess, Nyssa, Kyle & Katie, Shane & Angela, Ryan & Nina, Nikki & Daniel, Kieran & Hayley. Colin was thrilled he got his Rugby Team of 15 great-grandchildren. The reserve is still cooking. Mum & Dad are finally back together again. Dad will be farewelled at his home at 24 Pacific View Road, Papamoa, on Friday 15th November at 1.00pm. Nibbles will be provided but a plate would be welcome. Come and join us to celebrate the amazing life of Colin. At the family's request, a private cremation will be held afterwards. Communications to Sue Sutherland at 24 Pacific View Road, Papamoa. Phone 027 222 6922. Email



Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 11, 2019

