SHAW, Colin Clyde:
Passed away peacefully on 19th October 2019 at his residence in Tauranga. Clyde is survived by his children Lawrence, Mark, Marlene Yern and Gary; grandchildren Danny, Ben and Emily Shaw; Jason, Darryn and Kieran Yern and Brendan, Olivia and Erika Shaw; and his many great-grandchildren. A funeral will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue, Tauranga, on Saturday 2nd November at 1.00pm. Flowers welcome. Communications to the Shaw family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2019