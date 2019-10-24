ROSS, Colin Alexander:
Passed away peacefully on
22 October 2019 at Kimihia Rest Home and Hospital, Huntly, in his 79th year. Loved father and father-in-law of Daren and Kim, Brian and Rachael. Loved grandad to Kieran and Karl; Jaime and Alan. Loved great-grandad of Jake, Ava; Ace and Demi. The family extend their grateful thanks to the wonderful team at Kimihia for looking after their father and treating him so well. A Service for Colin will be held at the Park Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Tuesday 29 October at 11.00am. All communications to the Ross Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019