Colin JEFFRIES

Guest Book
  • "R.I.P... TC! May you sing Rock'N'Roll with your favourite..."
    - Baz Ryan
  • "R.I.P "TC" You were greatest Uncle anyone could wish for!..."
    - Mark Baz Ryan
  • "Thanks for all the great memories had lots of laughs over..."
    - Debs Foote
  • "Irene, our thoughts are with you at this time. ALL OUR love..."
    - Gil and Robyn Ganley
  • "R.I.P Tee Cee, fondly remembered always the Whittaker..."
    - Elizabeth Lanza
Service Information
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
(080)-086-2273
Death Notice

JEFFRIES,
Colin George (Tee Cee):
Husband to Irene for 46 years. Died peacefully in his 83rd year at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata surrounded by friends and family. A memorial service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at the Matamata Club, 9 Rawhiti Ave, Matamata, on Friday 5 July, at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Matamata Daltons Daisies Palliative Care Unit, Pohlen Hospital, PO Box 239 Matamata 3440. Communications to the Jeffries Family, c/- Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ, Short St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.