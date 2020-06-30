HALL, Colin Arthur:
Passed away on 16th May 2020, aged 79 years. Loved husband of Ngaire, and father to David, father-in-law of Alison and Tania. Loved grandfather of Joseph, Alice, Lexie, Samantha and Oscar.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard but always near, so loved so missed so very dear."
Memorial service for Colin will be held at The Methodist Church, 37 Bank St, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 3rd July, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Forest and Bird Waikato, would be appreciated. All communications to 227 Picquet Hill Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 30, 2020