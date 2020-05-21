HALL, Colin Arthur:

Passed away on 16th May 2020, aged 79 years. Loved husband of Ngaire, and father to David, father-in-law of Alison and Tania. Loved grandfather of Joseph, Alice, Lexie, Samantha and Oscar.

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved,

so missed, so very dear."

A private family service has been held due to current circumstances at Alexandra House Chapel, Te Awamutu. A Memorial service will be held at a later date, details will be published. In lieu of flowers, please forward donations to Forest and Bird Waikato. All communications to 227 Picquet Hill Road, Te Awamutu 3800.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ



