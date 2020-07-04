GRIFFIN, Colin Hector:
Passed away peacefully 2nd July 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband & friend of Claire for 68 years. Loved father & mate of Selwyn and Gordon. Beloved father-in-law of Karen. Adored Poppa of Natasha, Hannah, Liam, Dylan, Keiran & Denholm, & Great-Poppa of 7.
Off to re-organise the big garden in the sky.
At Colin's request a private cremation has taken place. All communications to the Griffin family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on July 4, 2020