DEAN, Colin David:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 6 October 2019, on the eve of his hundredth birthday, in Tauranga. Will be sadly missed by his children; John and Robyn, Ross and Sue, Suzanne and Lance Cook, Marg and Nigel McConnochie, his eight grandchildren and his thirteen great-grandchildren. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday 11 October, at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147, would be appreciated. Communication to the Dean Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 8, 2019