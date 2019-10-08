Colin DEAN

Guest Book
  • "Colin & Gladys Lobb had great holidays overseas with you..."
  • "Sending our deepest sympathy to you all in the loss of your..."
Service Information
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
075767941
Death Notice

DEAN, Colin David:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 6 October 2019, on the eve of his hundredth birthday, in Tauranga. Will be sadly missed by his children; John and Robyn, Ross and Sue, Suzanne and Lance Cook, Marg and Nigel McConnochie, his eight grandchildren and his thirteen great-grandchildren. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday 11 October, at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147, would be appreciated. Communication to the Dean Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.