CLARKSON, Colin John:
On 30 December 2019 in Waikato Hospital. Aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Lois for 56 years. Much loved Dad of Steve, Greg, Tim and Martyn. Loved father-in-law to Alison, Kae, Barbara and Nicky. Loved Grandad to Ben, Tom, and Holly; Chelsea and Flynn; Zoe; Milla and Lila. A friend to many. A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held on Monday 6th January 2020 at 1.30pm at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. All communications to the Clarkson family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 3, 2020