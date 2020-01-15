Colin BELL

  • "FABULOUS! Never ever saw him without his happy face on...."
    - Jenny brockhurst
Passed away at home on 13th January 2020, surrounded by family; aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Kit, and former husband of Gillian. Father of Frances, Geoffrey, Anna and Monica, father-in-law of Linda and Roger; grandfather of Jana, Jacob and Rewa, Alex and Leah, Sam and Liam, Gabriel and Jesse, and great- grandfather of Jackson and Oscar. A gregarious and accepting friend of many. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at home, 119 Waihirere Drive, Tuateawa, Coromandel, on Thursday, 16th January at 1pm. Messages can be emailed to: [email protected], or enquiries to Frances 021 2362039. Donations to Habitat Tuateawa would be appreciated as nature brought him joy.

Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 15, 2020
