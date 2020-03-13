JENSEN, Cliff:
Passed away peacefully at home on 10th March 2020. Now at peace, back with
his sweetheart.
Dearly loved husband of the late Claudia. Much loved father and father-in-law of the late Clive & Christine, Bill & Glenda, Robert & Debbie, Colleen & Greg. Grandfather to 16 grandchildren, and a whole new generation of great-grandchildren. A service for Cliff will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church, cnr Knighton Road and Clyde Street, Hillcrest, Hamilton, on Monday 16th March 2020 at 11.00am. Donations in lieu of flowers please for New Plymouth Hospice.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020