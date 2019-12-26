BRIGHT,
Clarence Frederick (Fred):
On 23 December 2019 at Rhoda Read Hospital, Morrinsville, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Beverley. Loved father and father-in-law of Dean & Babs, Kerry & Shona, Michelle & Aaron, Nigel & Kelly. Loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of Marrisa & Sam, Daniel, Latisha, Amy, Reece, Shelley, Te Wai, Jamie, Jenna, Jason, Cheyenne and Hadley. A service for Fred will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Friday, 27 December 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Bright family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 26, 2019