Clarence BRIGHT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence BRIGHT.
Service Information
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
078894333
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 p.m.
the Morrinsville RSA
Studholme Street
Morrinsville
View Map
Death Notice

BRIGHT,
Clarence Frederick (Fred):
On 23 December 2019 at Rhoda Read Hospital, Morrinsville, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Beverley. Loved father and father-in-law of Dean & Babs, Kerry & Shona, Michelle & Aaron, Nigel & Kelly. Loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of Marrisa & Sam, Daniel, Latisha, Amy, Reece, Shelley, Te Wai, Jamie, Jenna, Jason, Cheyenne and Hadley. A service for Fred will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Friday, 27 December 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Bright family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.