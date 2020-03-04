FERRIS, Clare Columbanus:
Passed away peacefully on 2 March 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Adored wife, soul mate and partner in crime of Mathew. Much loved and cherished mum and mum-in-law of Stephannie and James, Janene and Stuart and Mereana and Rudolf. Dearly loved nanny of Stella, Kian, Carter, Ivy, Logan and Clara. Beloved sister of Pat, Kathy, David and the late Des. The family would like to give special thanks to the amazing people who cared for Clare throughout her journey. A service for Clare will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday, 6 March 2020, at 1.30pm. Please wear something colourful to celebrate Clare's life.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 4, 2020