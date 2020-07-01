JOE, Chung Ling:

Peacefully at Cardrona Resthome on the 29th June 2020. In his 84th year. Dearly loved husband for 55 years to Elsie. Much loved Dad and father-in-law to Tracey and Craig, Denise and Ralfael, Nicole and C.K., and Jason. Loved Goong Goong to Taylor; Jaymie and Ayden.

"Always loved,

never to be forgotten."

A Service for Ling will be held at the Hamilton Gardens Pavillion, Cobham Drive, Hamilton, on Saturday 4th of July at 10:00am followed by private cremation. Special thanks to Dr Kenny, his nurses and staff at Tokoroa Health, and staff at Tokoroa and Waikato Hospitals, and Cardrona Resthome, for their love, care and support. Donations to St John Ambulance (Tokoroa) would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ

PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444

New Zealand



