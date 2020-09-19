THORESEN,

Christopher Dale:

It is with deep sadness that we let you all know our wonderful husband and father passed away on Tuesday, 15th September 2020. Aged 60 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Liz for 38 wonderful years. Adored, loved and cherished father to Kasie-Lea and Maddie. Special thanks to Hospice Waikato and St John Ambulance for their care of Chris.

"He never wavered in his faith and even on his hard days

he believed in God's plan."

A celebration of Chris' life is going to be held on Tuesday, 22nd September 2020, at 1.00pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, to watch his service on livestream please go to Chris' Tribute page on Grinter's Funeral Home Web-site. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Thoresen Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.





