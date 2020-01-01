GRAHAM,
Christopher Robert:
Chris passed away on December 30th, 2019, with his family at his side at Tauranga Hospital after a long, brave journey. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Angela. Much loved and loving Dad of Georgina, William (Bill); and Jessie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Charlie and Mary, and special Uncle Chris to their children Charles, Annie, Hugh, and Moragh. Chris will also be sadly missed by his uncles, aunts and cousins. A Rosary Vigil will be held at 7.00pm on Sunday, January 5th, at St Mary Immaculate Church, corner of Cameron Road and First Avenue, Tauranga; followed by Requiem Mass there on Monday, January 6th, at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 1, 2020