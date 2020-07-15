DOUIE, Dr Christopher
Kenneth McCrone:
Died 12th July 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was an excellent father to his four children, brother to his three siblings and a loved son. He will be missed by his community. There will be a Requiem Mass at 1.00pm on Friday 17th July at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Morrinsville, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer if a native tree was planted or a donation made to Hospice or the Child Cancer Foundation.
Published in Waikato Times on July 15, 2020