Christine HAGOORT

  • "To my dearest and oldest friend....You always made the good..."
  • "Condolensences to Bob,family and friends. Love to all xx"
    - Brenda Galloway
  • "Condolences to Christines families . A beautiful lady we..."
    - Lorraine Mildon
Service Information
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
(080)-086-2273
Service
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Matamata RSA
Ngaio St
Matamata
HAGOORT, Christine Ann
(Chrissy) (nee Grey):
On October 18, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer, aged 66 years. Dearly loved wife of Bob and a loved step mum, friend and companion to many. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato, PO Box 325, Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton 3240 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Chrissy will be held at the Matamata RSA, Ngaio St, Matamata, on Friday 23rd October, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to Hagoort family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
