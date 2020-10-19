HAGOORT, Christine Ann
(Chrissy) (nee Grey):
On October 18, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer, aged 66 years. Dearly loved wife of Bob and a loved step mum, friend and companion to many. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato, PO Box 325, Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton 3240 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Chrissy will be held at the Matamata RSA, Ngaio St, Matamata, on Friday 23rd October, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to Hagoort family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 19, 2020