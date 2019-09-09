FARRELL, Christine Anne:
Passed away at home suddenly but peacefully on Friday, 6th September 2019 Aged 54. Soul mate of Mark for 15 years, and cherished by Angel. Loved daughter of Rosalie, step-daughter to Barry, and the late Colin. Dearly loved sister to Stephen, granddaughter of the late Maureen & Philip Gale, daughter-in-law to Shirley Hazelwood.
Much loved by all her family and friends
A celebration of Chris' life will be held at The Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Newstead, on Thursday, the 12th of September 2019 at 1:00pm. All communications to The Farrell Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019