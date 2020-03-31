DAVIDSON-JEWELL,

Christine:

It is with great sadness, that on Wednesday 25th March, we lost our much loved and adored Christine (wife, mum, nana). After a long battle to cancer, she fought right till the end with so much courage, determination and took it head on. We admired her strength, selflessness and loving of others. She will be sorely missed.

We love you so much, words cannot describe how we feel, rest in peace,

the pain has all gone now Christine (mum, nana).

Loved wife of Peter. Mum to Rachel & Laurence. Nana to Renee, Jorja, Jack, James, Johnny and Jetson. Daughter to Rona Davidson. Sister to Caroline, Lorraine and Dianne. A funeral ceremony and burial will be held when gathering restrictions are lifted. Correspondence to the Davidson-Jewell family C/- PO Box 276 Hamilton 3240.





