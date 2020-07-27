CRAKE, Christine Phyllis:
On 25 July 2020, at Waikato Hospital, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Ray. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Michelle & Brendan, Matthew (dec.), Suzanne, Mark & Girl, Lucas & Karen. Adored Nana of the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Christine will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 28 July 2020, at 1.30pm. All communications to the Crake family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 27, 2020