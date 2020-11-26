KEMSLEY, Christina Jessie:
On 24 November 2020, 92 years old. Reunited with her dear David after 20 years. Will be missed by Christine and Geoffrey Thomas, Douglas and Linda, Pamela, Philip and Alan Olsen. And by the next generation, Jesse, Zea, Adric, Edmund, Clare, Kenneth and Michelle. Thank you to the wonderful team at Atawhai Assisi, who cared for Jessie so well. A service will be held at St John's Methodist Church, corner Grey and Wellington St, Hamilton East, on Monday 30 November, at 11.00am. All communications C/- Pellows Funeral Directors, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020