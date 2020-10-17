KOMAKI, Chikako:

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Passed away peacefully. Adored piano teacher of her numerous students, accompanist to many musicians, and performer. She will live on through the many people who were touched by her musicianship and vitality. Loved wife of Ian and mother of Naomi Whalley. Daughter of Seiko and the late Katsuhiko Komaki, sister to Shoko and sister-in-law to Hisayuki. Daughter-in-law to Marjorie and Harry (deceased), and sister-in-law to Robin, Chris, David and the late Sally. With grateful thanks to Hospice Waikato, any donations can be made to them. A service for Chikako will be held at St Paul's Collegiate Chapel of Christ the King, 77 Hukanui Road, Chartwell, Hamilton, on Thursday 22nd October, at 11.00am. All communications to PO Box 13-005, Hillcrest 3251, Hamilton.





