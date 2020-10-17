Chikako KOMAKI

Guest Book
  • "My dearest teacher, you will live in my music, in my art,..."
    - Sinco chiu
  • "My deepest condolences, Ian. Sorry to hear about your loss."
    - Ben Powell
  • "Our deepest sympathy Ian, thinking of you Shirley & George..."
  • "Our deepest sympathy Ian on your sad loss, thinking of you..."
  • "Our thoughts are with you Naomi, and your family in NZ and..."
    - Helena and Bill Moon
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Paul's Collegiate Chapel of Christ the King
77 Hukanui Road
Chartwell, Hamilton
Death Notice

KOMAKI, Chikako:
On Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Passed away peacefully. Adored piano teacher of her numerous students, accompanist to many musicians, and performer. She will live on through the many people who were touched by her musicianship and vitality. Loved wife of Ian and mother of Naomi Whalley. Daughter of Seiko and the late Katsuhiko Komaki, sister to Shoko and sister-in-law to Hisayuki. Daughter-in-law to Marjorie and Harry (deceased), and sister-in-law to Robin, Chris, David and the late Sally. With grateful thanks to Hospice Waikato, any donations can be made to them. A service for Chikako will be held at St Paul's Collegiate Chapel of Christ the King, 77 Hukanui Road, Chartwell, Hamilton, on Thursday 22nd October, at 11.00am. All communications to PO Box 13-005, Hillcrest 3251, Hamilton.


Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 17, 2020
