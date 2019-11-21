Cheryl BISSET

Guest Book
  • "Will never forget your beautiful smile. Love you Aunty..."
    - Natasha Cook
  • "Rest in peace Cheryl. You were a wonderful friend..."
    - Shirley Kerr
  • "Rest in peace Cheryl. In memory of childhood friendships..."
  • "To Stacey and Damien and families.All my sincere..."
    - Peter Malloy
Service Information
Death Notice

BISSET,
Cheryl Jean (nee Cook):
Peacefully in Wanganui on 19th November 2019, aged 69 years. Loved soulmate of the late Ron. Much loved Mum of Stacey and Karliegh, and Damian and Glenis. A loving and loved Nana B of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We love you heaps. In memory of Cheryl donations to Alzheimers Association would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel Atrium. A service to celebrate Cheryl's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Saturday 23 November 2019 at 2.30pm.
