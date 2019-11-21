BISSET,
Cheryl Jean (nee Cook):
Peacefully in Wanganui on 19th November 2019, aged 69 years. Loved soulmate of the late Ron. Much loved Mum of Stacey and Karliegh, and Damian and Glenis. A loving and loved Nana B of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We love you heaps. In memory of Cheryl donations to Alzheimers Association would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel Atrium. A service to celebrate Cheryl's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Saturday 23 November 2019 at 2.30pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 21, 2019