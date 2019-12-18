Charmaine MCMURCHY-SMITH

McMURCHY-SMITH,
Charmaine Mauriss Vicki:
On 16 December 2019, in Huntly, aged 50 years. Cherished daughter of William (deceased) and Rachel. Adored Mum of Rachel. Loved Nan of Leah, Awana and Tui. Treasured by her brothers, sisters, auntys, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Char will be laying in state at home 82 Riverview Road, Huntly. A Service for Char will be held at the Park Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday, 20th December 2019 at 1.00pm.

Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 18, 2019
