SAGOW, Charlotte Marie:
On Wednesday 29 January 2020, Charlotte passed away peacefully. She is survived by her beloved mother and best friend, Elenore, residing at Raeburn Resthome. Special thanks to management and staff of Raeburn Resthome for their care of Charlotte during her stay. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Matthew, 59 Silverdale Road, Hillcrest Hamilton, on Friday 31 January at 2.00pm. All communications to the Sagow Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020