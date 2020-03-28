WILLOUGHBY,

Charles Thomas:

Son of John Joseph Willoughby (County Carlow) and Maggie O'Callaghan. On 25 March 2020 our beloved father passed away peacefully, aged 97. A WWll Royal Marine, Normandy veteran, and proud recipient of Frances' Medal d'honneur. Father to 10 children; Robert, Charles (Chas) (dec), Michael (Micky) (dec), Marcia Rickman, John, Patricia (Patsy) King, Cheryle Parker, Steven, Anne Madsen, Phillip, and their respective husbands, wives and partners. Dearly loved "nanapop" to his many many grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. Dearly loved brother of Eileen Lucy (Essex, England). Remembered Uncle Jack (Haki) to our wider Rawhiti whanau. Due to current circumstances a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service for our Dad will be notified at a later date. Thank you to the Staff at Summerset Down The Lane, Hamilton, who showed such care for our Dad during his last months.

Forever in God's care

All correspondence c/- Patsy King, 2A/3 London Street, Hamilton 3204.





