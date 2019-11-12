McKENZIE,
Charles Travers (Charlie):
Peacefully at Hillview Home, Te Kuiti on Saturday 9th November 2019. Aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Hilda (dec), son of John and Elsie McKenzie (dec). Brother of the late Ben, Margaret, Bill, Joye and John. Loved Uncle Charlie to all his family. The last man standing LEGEND. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at VJ Williams Chapel, King Street West, Te Kuiti on Thursday 14th November at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to McKenzie Family, C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
