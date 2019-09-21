DOUGLAS, Charles Harry:
Died 19 September 2019. Aged 88 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Margaret. Adored father of Julie and Gary, Steven and Sharon, Craig and John. Granddad of Sharee and Adam, Karla and Azz, Stacey and Rory, Emma and Mike, Katie and Nate, Shannon and Bradley, plus 7 great-grandchildren. Charlie's life will be celebrated at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 24 September at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to St John Ambulance and these may be left at the service.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 21, 2019