ARMSTRONG,
Charles Roland:
Peacefully on 3rd December 2020, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorna. Loved father and father-in-law of Liz Armstrong, Belinda and Mark King, Johnathan and Maryann, Kerry-Lea and Kevin Barugh. Loved granddad to Sarah, Matthew and Micheal Vining; Kristy, Emma and Tarsha; Brianna, Jasmine and Sherrilee; Tyrone and Anja; great-granddad to 8 great-grandchildren. A service for Charles will be held at the Broadway Funeral Home Chapel, Short St, Matamata, on Tuesday 8th December at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Armstrong Family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400 (FDANZ).
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 5, 2020