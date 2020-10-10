REDSHAW, Celia:
On Sunday 27 September 2020 Celia passed away suddenly at Waikato Hospital. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved partner for 30 years of Max. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Rob & Marketa, Vikki & Karl, and the late Tim. Treasured Nan of Danika. Step-mother to Jason & Juanita, and Lisa. A service to farewell Celia will be held on 19 October 2020 at Woodside Estate, Woodside Road, Matangi, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Hamilton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John would be appreciated. All communications to the Celia's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 10, 2020