DICKINSON,

Cedric William (Dickie):

21.1.1936 - 10.10.2019

Eldest son of Bill and Freda. Father to only son Warren and grandfather to James. Brother to Des and Eddie, and loved uncle to his nieces and nephews.

"Dad, thank you for being my dad through the good and bad times, with conflict at times. Your time has come to rest driver, kick off those boots, hang up those keys, look through the window, heaven bound, your shift is over. Gone but never forgotten,

love you dad, Warren x"

A Graveside Service for Cedric will be held at the Pirongia Cemetery on Wednesday, 16th October, at 2.00pm.

