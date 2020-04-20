PARKER,
Cecily Barbara Garth:
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at Waikato Hospital on April 18th, 2020, aged 92. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Christine, (Papamoa), Michael (Melbourne) and David (Perth). Very much loved Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in New Zealand and Australia. Friend to many, including residents of Bishop Gaines Village, Silverdale Road, Hamilton. Cec lived a very full and active life and will be greatly missed. Due to current circumstances her service will be held at a later date, at St Matthews Church in Hamilton. All communication to Neil and Chris Parker, 100 Gravatt Road, Papamoa, 3118 or [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 20, 2020