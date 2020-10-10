SILVERSTONE,
Catherine Emma: PhD
Reader and Head of the School of English and Drama, Queen Mary University of London. Catherine died peacefully in London on 5 October 2020 after a short illness, in her 46th year. Deeply loved partner of Julia, much loved and treasured daughter of Anne and Brian Silverstone, perfect sister and sister-in-law of Tim and Eva and loved auntie of Mia, Alexa and Felix.
Forever loved and remembered by all her family and friends.
An extraordinary life,
well lived.
A celebration of Catherine's life will be held at a later date.
Communications please to [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 10, 2020