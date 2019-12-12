REEVES, Catherine Ellen
(formerly Thorpe):
Passed away on 10 December 2019, at Tamahere Eventide Home, Hamilton, aged 102 years. Loved wife of the late Charlie Reeves and the late Wilfred Thorpe. Very special Mother of David & Judy Thorpe, Neville & Pauline Thorpe, John & Kath Thorpe, Trevor & Gloria Thorpe, Peter & Janice Thorpe, Garry & Lesley Thorpe. Loved Nana of 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Loved Step-Mother of Beulah & the late Owen Baker, Jack (Dec) & Faye Reeves, June & Dudley Young, Dorothy & Noel Cheyne, Gloria & Trevor Thorpe. Special Step-Nana of 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Cath's life will be held at the Tamahere Eventide Retirement Village Chapel, 621 State Highway 1, Tamahere, on Saturday 14 December, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Special thank you to the Staff of Tamahere Eventide for their love and care of Cath. Correspondence to: The Reeves/Thorpe Families, C/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Ana-Maria Funeral Services
