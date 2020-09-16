COOK,
Catherine Mary (nee Norris):
29 July 1940 -
14 September 2020
Passed away peacefully aged 80. Mum to four children she loved and cherished – Nicola (and John), Peter (and Melanie) in Australia, Michael, Sarah (and Matt) in England. Gran to five precious grandchildren she adored so much – Harrison and Oliver (Aus); Daniel, Andrew and Sebastian (UK). Our beautiful Mum passed away knowing her family loved her beyond measure and she will be missed forever.
Rest in Peace Mum and Gran.
A memorial service for Mum will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Friday 18 September at 11.00am, to be followed in the future by a service and burial in Queenstown. All communications to the Cook Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
