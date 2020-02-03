RUTTEN, Catharina:
Of Morrinsville died aged 93 on Friday the 31st of January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dear mother of Gerald (Pauline), Rene (Velma) and Eric (Kristine). Cherished Oma of Chris (Sarah), Marie, Brett, Zach, Amy, Victoria, Jefferey (Tracey), Allison, Nichola and Matthew. Great-grandmother of Oscar and Lachlan.
Catharina will be
greatly missed.
Funeral service at St Joseph's Catholic Church Morrinsville, 1 Victoria Avenue, Morrinsville, at 1pm on Tuesday the 4th of February 2020. Celebrant Father Mark. Followed by the burial at 3pm at Piako Lawn Cemetery, 3 Seales Road, Morrinsville. Preceding the funeral service will be a Rosary held on Monday the 3rd of February 2020 at 7pm at St Joseph's Catholic Church. All communications to the Rutten family, PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 3, 2020