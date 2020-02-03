Catharina RUTTEN

Guest Book
  • "Sincere sympathy to the family of Catherine from the..."
  • "Sincere condolences to all the Rutten family. Marian Head..."
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church Morrinsville
1 Victoria Avenue
Morrinsville
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Piako Lawn Cemetery
3 Seales Road
Morrinsville
View Map
Death Notice

RUTTEN, Catharina:
Of Morrinsville died aged 93 on Friday the 31st of January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dear mother of Gerald (Pauline), Rene (Velma) and Eric (Kristine). Cherished Oma of Chris (Sarah), Marie, Brett, Zach, Amy, Victoria, Jefferey (Tracey), Allison, Nichola and Matthew. Great-grandmother of Oscar and Lachlan.
Catharina will be
greatly missed.
Funeral service at St Joseph's Catholic Church Morrinsville, 1 Victoria Avenue, Morrinsville, at 1pm on Tuesday the 4th of February 2020. Celebrant Father Mark. Followed by the burial at 3pm at Piako Lawn Cemetery, 3 Seales Road, Morrinsville. Preceding the funeral service will be a Rosary held on Monday the 3rd of February 2020 at 7pm at St Joseph's Catholic Church. All communications to the Rutten family, PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.