Catharina PEETERS

Service Information
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
075784009
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
12:30 p.m.
St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
cnr Elizabeth St & Cameron Rd
Tauranga
Death Notice

PEETERS,
Catharina Adriana "Toos":
On 11 October 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of Hendrikus (Harry). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Grace & Paul, Toni, Harry & Colette, Richard & Kylie. Loved Oma of her grandchildren and great-grandson.
An angel finally at rest.
Requiem Mass for Toos will be celebrated at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, cnr Elizabeth St & Cameron Rd, Tauranga, on Saturday 17 October at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Peeters Family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.

Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 14, 2020
