PEETERS,
Catharina Adriana "Toos":
On 11 October 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of Hendrikus (Harry). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Grace & Paul, Toni, Harry & Colette, Richard & Kylie. Loved Oma of her grandchildren and great-grandson.
An angel finally at rest.
Requiem Mass for Toos will be celebrated at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, cnr Elizabeth St & Cameron Rd, Tauranga, on Saturday 17 October at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Peeters Family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 14, 2020