Catharina CORNELISSEN

Guest Book
  • "Sad to hear Tante Toos has passed away. I'm sure she will..."
    - Rose Cornelissen
  • "A fine lady at rest."
    - Jill and Barry Fowler
  • "Will miss you greatly Too's. The afternoon coffees, chin..."
    - Diane Budd
  • "Loving thoughts and deepest sympathy to you all, Fay Moore"
  • "My deepest sympathy to all of her family. She taught me so..."
Service Information
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

CORNELISSEN,
Catharina Johanna (Toos):
Passed away peacefully at home on 4th May 2020 aged 82, after a brief illness. Much loved wife and soulmate of the late Harry. Dearly loved Mum and Oma of Allison and Phil, Chelsea and Shaun, Michelle and Hamish; Anya and Tim, Ashlee and Jai, Stephanie and Iain; Karen and Allan, Zane, Jake, Tyler and Croyden; and Frank and Lisa. A private family service will be held followed by a memorial service at a later date. No flowers please, but a donation to one of Mum's favourite charities would be appreciated: Hospice Waikato, St Johns or The Cancer Society. Many thanks to Ward 14 Waikato Hospital for caring for Mum.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on May 6, 2020
