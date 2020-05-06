CORNELISSEN,
Catharina Johanna (Toos):
Passed away peacefully at home on 4th May 2020 aged 82, after a brief illness. Much loved wife and soulmate of the late Harry. Dearly loved Mum and Oma of Allison and Phil, Chelsea and Shaun, Michelle and Hamish; Anya and Tim, Ashlee and Jai, Stephanie and Iain; Karen and Allan, Zane, Jake, Tyler and Croyden; and Frank and Lisa. A private family service will be held followed by a memorial service at a later date. No flowers please, but a donation to one of Mum's favourite charities would be appreciated: Hospice Waikato, St Johns or The Cancer Society. Many thanks to Ward 14 Waikato Hospital for caring for Mum.
