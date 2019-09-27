Guest Book View Sign Death Notice

HUNTER, Caryn Ngarewa

(nee Hireme):

DOB: 31.12.1956. Caryn passed away peacefully at our family homestead on 25th September 2019, surrounded by her whanau, at the age of 62. Loving daughter of Buddy and Liza Hireme, precious sister of Ali, Biff, Don, Charlie, Terry, Mere, Sally, Richard, Kim and Kellie. Life partner & best friend to Chippy, adored mother to Honey, Buddy, Quintin & whangai Stephen. The best Nanny to all her mokopuna. A cherished auntie, cousin, sister-in-law, mother-in-law and friend to many. You fought a good fight mum and now you are in Paradise with Nan and Koko. Mum will lay in state at Ruapeka Marae, SH5 Tapapa. Her service will be held on Saturday 28th September at 11.00am. She will then make her final journey to Putaruru Cemetery, Domain Road, Putaruru. The Hunter-Hireme whanau invite whanau and friends back to Ruapeka Marae for kai hakari.

LIVE, LAUGH, LOVE.

Kia okioki ia i runga i te rangimarie



